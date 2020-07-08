Amenities

907 22nd Avenue Available 05/15/20 Modern Marries Classic in Central District - View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability



FaceTime Tours Available.



Architect designs gives fresh new look to this turn of the century home on tree-lined street. Unique & stylish contemporary finishes of warm woods, extensive millwork and industrial components with a nod to yesteryear. Exposed-beam construction, skylights, vaulted ceilings alongside effective use of glass, bamboo & Lyptis floors. Formal dining room, family room off kitchen that opens to a front facing deck, fantastic work from home office big enough for two! A true chef's kitchen with gas cooking/convection oven, concrete countertops, cherry cabinets. Two over-sized bedrooms on main floor. Top floor Master Suite has tile bath, dual shower, full size laundry and access to deck with Mt. Rainier view. Partial, unfinished basement area for extra storage or projects. Verdant terraced yard, grassy backyard, brick patio, separate exterior storage shed. Refreshingly different!



*12 month lease term

* Full W/D

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

* Tenants Responsible for some yard care

* Street parking (zone permit available)

* $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

* All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

* Furnace Filter Fee $10/month

* Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent

can be pro-rated over 6 months if necessary (no interest)



