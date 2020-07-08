All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

907 22nd Avenue

907 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 22nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
907 22nd Avenue Available 05/15/20 Modern Marries Classic in Central District - View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability

FaceTime Tours Available.

Architect designs gives fresh new look to this turn of the century home on tree-lined street. Unique & stylish contemporary finishes of warm woods, extensive millwork and industrial components with a nod to yesteryear. Exposed-beam construction, skylights, vaulted ceilings alongside effective use of glass, bamboo & Lyptis floors. Formal dining room, family room off kitchen that opens to a front facing deck, fantastic work from home office big enough for two! A true chef's kitchen with gas cooking/convection oven, concrete countertops, cherry cabinets. Two over-sized bedrooms on main floor. Top floor Master Suite has tile bath, dual shower, full size laundry and access to deck with Mt. Rainier view. Partial, unfinished basement area for extra storage or projects. Verdant terraced yard, grassy backyard, brick patio, separate exterior storage shed. Refreshingly different!

*12 month lease term
* Full W/D
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
* Tenants Responsible for some yard care
* Street parking (zone permit available)
* $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
* All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
* Furnace Filter Fee $10/month
* Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent
can be pro-rated over 6 months if necessary (no interest)

(RLNE5770214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 22nd Avenue have any available units?
907 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 907 22nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
907 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 907 22nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 907 22nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 907 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 907 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 907 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 907 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 907 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

