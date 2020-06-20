All apartments in Seattle
905 Cherry St #301
905 Cherry St #301

905 Cherry Street · (414) 704-8212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Cherry Street, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 905 Cherry St #301 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Open 1 BD/1BA Condo w/ Secured Parking! - Open one bedroom/one bath condo in the heart of the city!

Hardwood floors throughout the living area, beautifully exposed brick wall in the bedroom, large windows providing lots of light throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Washer and dryer in-unit. Secured entry and gated parking with one reserved spot as well as W/S/G included in the price of rent.

96 walk score and 100 transit score. Groceries, restaurants, bars, cafes, shopping all within a few blocks of your new home!

Contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4911657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Cherry St #301 have any available units?
905 Cherry St #301 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Cherry St #301 have?
Some of 905 Cherry St #301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Cherry St #301 currently offering any rent specials?
905 Cherry St #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Cherry St #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Cherry St #301 is pet friendly.
Does 905 Cherry St #301 offer parking?
Yes, 905 Cherry St #301 does offer parking.
Does 905 Cherry St #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Cherry St #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Cherry St #301 have a pool?
No, 905 Cherry St #301 does not have a pool.
Does 905 Cherry St #301 have accessible units?
No, 905 Cherry St #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Cherry St #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Cherry St #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
