905 Cherry St #301

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Open 1 BD/1BA Condo w/ Secured Parking! - Open one bedroom/one bath condo in the heart of the city!



Hardwood floors throughout the living area, beautifully exposed brick wall in the bedroom, large windows providing lots of light throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Washer and dryer in-unit. Secured entry and gated parking with one reserved spot as well as W/S/G included in the price of rent.



96 walk score and 100 transit score. Groceries, restaurants, bars, cafes, shopping all within a few blocks of your new home!



Contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4911657)