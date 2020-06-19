All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9040 Mary Ave NW #B

9040 Mary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9040 Mary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open Modern 3 bed, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Crown Hill - This beautiful town home boasts a great open floor plan perfect for entertaining. With vaulted ceilings and big bay windows allow for lots of natural light, this unit also has a fully fenced courtyard with beautiful landscaping. One-car attached garage offers extra storage space with laundry room. Great neighborhood just blocks away from many shops and restaurants. Quick access to I-5, close to downtown, Northgate mall, Carkeek park, Golden Gardens park.

Follow this link to schedule a viewing today! showdigs.co/9zqow4

(RLNE4752221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B have any available units?
9040 Mary Ave NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B have?
Some of 9040 Mary Ave NW #B's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 Mary Ave NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
9040 Mary Ave NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 Mary Ave NW #B pet-friendly?
No, 9040 Mary Ave NW #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B offer parking?
Yes, 9040 Mary Ave NW #B offers parking.
Does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9040 Mary Ave NW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B have a pool?
No, 9040 Mary Ave NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B have accessible units?
No, 9040 Mary Ave NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 Mary Ave NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9040 Mary Ave NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
