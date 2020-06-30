9039 17th Ave Sw

Amenities
Southwest Seattle Home near Fauntleroy - Open floor plan rental located in the perfect location. Setback from the street providing additional privacy. Includes partially remodeled kitchen and 2018 appliances. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enjoy a one car garage with an additional parking space and nearby street parking. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer and dryer included with the unit. Century link WiFi ready to set up.
Entire house has been deep cleaned and sanitized (including appliances inside & out)
-Easy commute to Seattle (house located near South Park Bridge so not affected by West Seattle Bridge closure)
-Nearby bus lines: C-Line, 21, 120, 125, 128, 131
-Walking distance to Westwood Village (QFC, Target, Marshall's, Staples, USPS etc.)
-Walking distance to White Center (restaurants & shops)
-Walk score: 90
No pets
Tyler@havenrent.com
#4074
(RLNE5746191)