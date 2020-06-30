All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

9039 17th Ave Sw

9039 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9039 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Southwest Seattle Home near Fauntleroy - Open floor plan rental located in the perfect location. Setback from the street providing additional privacy. Includes partially remodeled kitchen and 2018 appliances. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enjoy a one car garage with an additional parking space and nearby street parking. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer and dryer included with the unit. Century link WiFi ready to set up.

Entire house has been deep cleaned and sanitized (including appliances inside & out)

-Easy commute to Seattle (house located near South Park Bridge so not affected by West Seattle Bridge closure)
-Nearby bus lines: C-Line, 21, 120, 125, 128, 131
-Walking distance to Westwood Village (QFC, Target, Marshall's, Staples, USPS etc.)
-Walking distance to White Center (restaurants & shops)
-Walk score: 90

No pets

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4074

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 17th Ave Sw have any available units?
9039 17th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 17th Ave Sw have?
Some of 9039 17th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 17th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
9039 17th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 17th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 9039 17th Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9039 17th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 9039 17th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 9039 17th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9039 17th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 17th Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 9039 17th Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 9039 17th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 9039 17th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 17th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 9039 17th Ave Sw does not have units with dishwashers.

