9039 17th Ave Sw

Southwest Seattle Home near Fauntleroy - Open floor plan rental located in the perfect location. Setback from the street providing additional privacy. Includes partially remodeled kitchen and 2018 appliances. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enjoy a one car garage with an additional parking space and nearby street parking. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer and dryer included with the unit. Century link WiFi ready to set up.



Entire house has been deep cleaned and sanitized (including appliances inside & out)



-Easy commute to Seattle (house located near South Park Bridge so not affected by West Seattle Bridge closure)

-Nearby bus lines: C-Line, 21, 120, 125, 128, 131

-Walking distance to Westwood Village (QFC, Target, Marshall's, Staples, USPS etc.)

-Walking distance to White Center (restaurants & shops)

-Walk score: 90



No pets



Tyler@havenrent.com



#4074



