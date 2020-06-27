Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/902-14th-ave-1?p=Company



Lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom craftsman home located on the border of Capitol Hill and First Hill. Super light and bright throughout. Main level offers a formal entry, separate formal living, and dining areas great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with full appliances including gas range, powder room, and laundry room with a full-size washer. Upstairs has 3 well-sized bedrooms, den, master, and 1 full bath with claw-foot tub, and separate shower. Basement is maintained for owner storage. Hardwood floors throughout. Large back patio leads to a fenced backyard. Front porch includes a view of the city, perfect for watching the sunset. Tenant to maintain yard. 1-car detached garage. Close to Pike, Pine, restaurants, shopping, and tons of transportation. A 1902 must see!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.