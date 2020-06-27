All apartments in Seattle
902 14th Ave
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:01 PM

902 14th Ave

902 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

902 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/902-14th-ave-1?p=Company

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom craftsman home located on the border of Capitol Hill and First Hill. Super light and bright throughout. Main level offers a formal entry, separate formal living, and dining areas great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with full appliances including gas range, powder room, and laundry room with a full-size washer. Upstairs has 3 well-sized bedrooms, den, master, and 1 full bath with claw-foot tub, and separate shower. Basement is maintained for owner storage. Hardwood floors throughout. Large back patio leads to a fenced backyard. Front porch includes a view of the city, perfect for watching the sunset. Tenant to maintain yard. 1-car detached garage. Close to Pike, Pine, restaurants, shopping, and tons of transportation. A 1902 must see!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 14th Ave have any available units?
902 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 14th Ave have?
Some of 902 14th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
902 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 902 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 902 14th Ave offers parking.
Does 902 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 14th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 902 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 902 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 902 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 902 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
