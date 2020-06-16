9006 8th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Life is Good on Crown Hill! - Crown Hill home in a superb location. There's so much to love about this house! Gorgeous detailing & upgrades delights in this well designed split-level offering spacious living room open to gourmet kitchen boasting hardwoods, granite counters, SS appliances, prep island & dining area out to raised deck overlooking expansive fenced yard, with a beautiful territorial view. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 beautiful tiled baths. Large daylight basement with built-ins, shower in bath w/laundry closet & slider out to covered patio. Stunning landscaped yards both front and back. Bonus 2+ car garage & addl driveway parking.



*A minimum of one year lease

*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care

*This is a no smoking residence

*Pets considered on a case by case basis

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying



