Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

9006 8th Ave NE

9006 8th Avenue Northwest · (206) 851-4694
Location

9006 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9006 8th Ave NE · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Life is Good on Crown Hill! - Crown Hill home in a superb location. There's so much to love about this house! Gorgeous detailing & upgrades delights in this well designed split-level offering spacious living room open to gourmet kitchen boasting hardwoods, granite counters, SS appliances, prep island & dining area out to raised deck overlooking expansive fenced yard, with a beautiful territorial view. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 beautiful tiled baths. Large daylight basement with built-ins, shower in bath w/laundry closet & slider out to covered patio. Stunning landscaped yards both front and back. Bonus 2+ car garage & addl driveway parking.

*A minimum of one year lease
*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care
*This is a no smoking residence
*Pets considered on a case by case basis
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

(RLNE5694464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 8th Ave NE have any available units?
9006 8th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 9006 8th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9006 8th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9006 8th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9006 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9006 8th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 9006 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 8th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9006 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9006 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9006 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 8th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
