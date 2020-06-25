All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8850 Midvale Avenue N
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:33 PM

8850 Midvale Avenue N

8850 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Seattle
North College Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

8850 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious bright ground floor corner apartment available now! BRAND NEW CARPET! Unit faces NW and has lots of natural light coming in with big windows! The unit comes with a coat closet in the living room and linen closet outside the bathroom for all your storage needs! Large kitchen includes a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and lots of cupboard space! Dining area connected to the kitchen. Unit also comes with a laundry room in the unit with a full sized washer and dryer and a huge storage area! Two bedrooms come with good sized closets! One room is bigger than the other. Close to North Seattle College, Northgate and easy access to I-5 and Highway 99! 12 month lease, Strict no smoking/No pets. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms (smaller bedroom = 89"x142" and larger bedroom = 126" x 142") - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - New Carpet - Dishwasher - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 Midvale Avenue N have any available units?
8850 Midvale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8850 Midvale Avenue N have?
Some of 8850 Midvale Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 Midvale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
8850 Midvale Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 Midvale Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 8850 Midvale Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8850 Midvale Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 8850 Midvale Avenue N offers parking.
Does 8850 Midvale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8850 Midvale Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 Midvale Avenue N have a pool?
No, 8850 Midvale Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 8850 Midvale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 8850 Midvale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 Midvale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8850 Midvale Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
