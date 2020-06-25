8850 Midvale Avenue N

Amenities

Spacious bright ground floor corner apartment available now! BRAND NEW CARPET! Unit faces NW and has lots of natural light coming in with big windows! The unit comes with a coat closet in the living room and linen closet outside the bathroom for all your storage needs! Large kitchen includes a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and lots of cupboard space! Dining area connected to the kitchen. Unit also comes with a laundry room in the unit with a full sized washer and dryer and a huge storage area! Two bedrooms come with good sized closets! One room is bigger than the other. Close to North Seattle College, Northgate and easy access to I-5 and Highway 99! 12 month lease, Strict no smoking/No pets. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms (smaller bedroom = 89"x142" and larger bedroom = 126" x 142") - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - New Carpet - Dishwasher - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!