8826 22nd Ave SW

Fresh Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath HUGE Yard - Property Id: 162143



Available October 1, 2019:

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house on a large lot with beautiful tree lined views Rare find!

Walking distance to Westwood Village Shopping Center and schools

15 minutes by bus to downtown Seattle, one block from house.



Features:

Fully enclosed sundeck

Additional outdoor deck perfect for bbqs and hanging out when the weather is nice

Hardwoods throughout

New paint throughout

Updated fixtures

New modern window coverings throughout

New washer and dryer

Plenty of street parking as well as dedicated parking

Fully fenced yard - front and back

Pet ok with prior approval and $300 refundable deposit.



Rent: $2,350 (Water/Sewer/Garbage included)

Deposit - $1,500 (refundable) + $2,350 (last month's rent)

$35 application fee

Proof of Renter's Insurance will be required

Tenant to be responsible for electric and any other utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162143p

