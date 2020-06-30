8826 22nd Ave SW

Amenities
Fresh Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath HUGE Yard - Property Id: 162143
Available October 1, 2019:
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house on a large lot with beautiful tree lined views Rare find!
Walking distance to Westwood Village Shopping Center and schools
15 minutes by bus to downtown Seattle, one block from house.
Features:
Fully enclosed sundeck
Additional outdoor deck perfect for bbqs and hanging out when the weather is nice
Hardwoods throughout
New paint throughout
Updated fixtures
New modern window coverings throughout
New washer and dryer
Plenty of street parking as well as dedicated parking
Fully fenced yard - front and back
Pet ok with prior approval and $300 refundable deposit.
Rent: $2,350 (Water/Sewer/Garbage included)
Deposit - $1,500 (refundable) + $2,350 (last month's rent)
$35 application fee
Proof of Renter's Insurance will be required
Tenant to be responsible for electric and any other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162143p
Property Id 162143
