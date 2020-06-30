All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8826 22nd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8826 22nd Ave SW
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

8826 22nd Ave SW

8826 22nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8826 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath HUGE Yard - Property Id: 162143

Available October 1, 2019:
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house on a large lot with beautiful tree lined views Rare find!
Walking distance to Westwood Village Shopping Center and schools
15 minutes by bus to downtown Seattle, one block from house.

Features:
Fully enclosed sundeck
Additional outdoor deck perfect for bbqs and hanging out when the weather is nice
Hardwoods throughout
New paint throughout
Updated fixtures
New modern window coverings throughout
New washer and dryer
Plenty of street parking as well as dedicated parking
Fully fenced yard - front and back
Pet ok with prior approval and $300 refundable deposit.

Rent: $2,350 (Water/Sewer/Garbage included)
Deposit - $1,500 (refundable) + $2,350 (last month's rent)
$35 application fee
Proof of Renter's Insurance will be required
Tenant to be responsible for electric and any other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162143p
Property Id 162143

(RLNE5182179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
8826 22nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8826 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 8826 22nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8826 22nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8826 22nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8826 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 8826 22nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 8826 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8826 22nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8826 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8826 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8826 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8826 22nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University