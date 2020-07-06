8818 36th Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking

"Welcome to this Urban Farmer's retreat rambler style home in Beacon Hill, convenient to I-5 and Light Rail. You will love the beautiful oak hardwoods throughout, slate tiled fireplace, formal dining and cool, sunken family room. A remodeled kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Travertine tile and loads of quality cabinets. The home includes a remodeled full bathroom, and three nice bedrooms all with good closet space. A wonderful light-filled yard with mature landscaping will be the perfect place to enjoy summer. Additionally, there is a fully functional and solar powered chicken coop to raise chickens for fresh eggs every morning! You will also have a great carport and extra storage area. Come check out this Urban Farmer's Retreat!"



Tenant pays all utilities.



Dogs permitted on a case by case basis, $50 month pet rent, no pet deposit.



Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 650+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com



Nearby schools include Van Asselt Elementary School, Wing Luke Elementary School and Dunlap Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Aloha Market, Jim's Market & Gas and Unified Grocers. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Rose Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Cucina Fresca, Tienda Mi Pueblito and Tacos Maria / Tacos Patzcuaro. 8818 36th Ave S is near Rainier Beach Playfield, Othello Park and John C. Little, Sr. Park.