Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

8818 36th Avenue South

8818 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8818 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
"Welcome to this Urban Farmer's retreat rambler style home in Beacon Hill, convenient to I-5 and Light Rail. You will love the beautiful oak hardwoods throughout, slate tiled fireplace, formal dining and cool, sunken family room. A remodeled kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Travertine tile and loads of quality cabinets. The home includes a remodeled full bathroom, and three nice bedrooms all with good closet space. A wonderful light-filled yard with mature landscaping will be the perfect place to enjoy summer. Additionally, there is a fully functional and solar powered chicken coop to raise chickens for fresh eggs every morning! You will also have a great carport and extra storage area. Come check out this Urban Farmer's Retreat!"

Tenant pays all utilities.

Dogs permitted on a case by case basis, $50 month pet rent, no pet deposit.

Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 650+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nearby schools include Van Asselt Elementary School, Wing Luke Elementary School and Dunlap Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Aloha Market, Jim's Market & Gas and Unified Grocers. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Rose Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Cucina Fresca, Tienda Mi Pueblito and Tacos Maria / Tacos Patzcuaro. 8818 36th Ave S is near Rainier Beach Playfield, Othello Park and John C. Little, Sr. Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8818 36th Avenue South have any available units?
8818 36th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8818 36th Avenue South have?
Some of 8818 36th Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8818 36th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8818 36th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 36th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8818 36th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8818 36th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8818 36th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 8818 36th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8818 36th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 36th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8818 36th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8818 36th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8818 36th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 36th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8818 36th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

