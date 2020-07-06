8818 36th Avenue South

Amenities
"Welcome to this Urban Farmer's retreat rambler style home in Beacon Hill, convenient to I-5 and Light Rail. You will love the beautiful oak hardwoods throughout, slate tiled fireplace, formal dining and cool, sunken family room. A remodeled kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Travertine tile and loads of quality cabinets. The home includes a remodeled full bathroom, and three nice bedrooms all with good closet space. A wonderful light-filled yard with mature landscaping will be the perfect place to enjoy summer. Additionally, there is a fully functional and solar powered chicken coop to raise chickens for fresh eggs every morning! You will also have a great carport and extra storage area. Come check out this Urban Farmer's Retreat!"
Tenant pays all utilities.
Dogs permitted on a case by case basis, $50 month pet rent, no pet deposit.
Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.
All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:
Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement
Credit: 650+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record
Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.
**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com
Nearby schools include Van Asselt Elementary School, Wing Luke Elementary School and Dunlap Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Aloha Market, Jim's Market & Gas and Unified Grocers. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Rose Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Cucina Fresca, Tienda Mi Pueblito and Tacos Maria / Tacos Patzcuaro. 8818 36th Ave S is near Rainier Beach Playfield, Othello Park and John C. Little, Sr. Park.