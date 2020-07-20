8757 15th Ave NW # A

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite hot tub pet friendly

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Huge Live/Work by Sage Homes NW. Incredible Value & Investment Opportunity! 2 Bedrooms Plus Den up with Street Level Space w/ Options of Home Office, Commercial or Residential Rental, Guest Suite or Vrbo. Last One available w/ this Plan! 1980 Finished Square Feet. Great Location, walking distance to Shops Restaurants & Grocery. Close to Transit & Downtown & South Lake Union. Light & Bright Open Living Level with Deck, Large Master Suite w/ Spa Like Bath w/ Mud Set Shower. Hurry!



(RLNE4766570)