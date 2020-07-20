All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

8757 15th Ave NW # A

8757 15th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8757 15th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Huge Live/Work by Sage Homes NW. Incredible Value & Investment Opportunity! 2 Bedrooms Plus Den up with Street Level Space w/ Options of Home Office, Commercial or Residential Rental, Guest Suite or Vrbo. Last One available w/ this Plan! 1980 Finished Square Feet. Great Location, walking distance to Shops Restaurants & Grocery. Close to Transit & Downtown & South Lake Union. Light & Bright Open Living Level with Deck, Large Master Suite w/ Spa Like Bath w/ Mud Set Shower. Hurry!

(RLNE4766570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8757 15th Ave NW # A have any available units?
8757 15th Ave NW # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8757 15th Ave NW # A have?
Some of 8757 15th Ave NW # A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8757 15th Ave NW # A currently offering any rent specials?
8757 15th Ave NW # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8757 15th Ave NW # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8757 15th Ave NW # A is pet friendly.
Does 8757 15th Ave NW # A offer parking?
No, 8757 15th Ave NW # A does not offer parking.
Does 8757 15th Ave NW # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8757 15th Ave NW # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8757 15th Ave NW # A have a pool?
No, 8757 15th Ave NW # A does not have a pool.
Does 8757 15th Ave NW # A have accessible units?
No, 8757 15th Ave NW # A does not have accessible units.
Does 8757 15th Ave NW # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8757 15th Ave NW # A does not have units with dishwashers.
