Seattle, WA
87 Virginia #11
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

87 Virginia #11

87 Virginia Street · (206) 349-8923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Virginia Street, Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Place Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 87 Virginia #11 · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Iconic Pike & Virginia Building- 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available - Prime opportunity to lease in iconic Market District condominium building. Pike & Virginia, the first contemporary building built in 50 years in historic Pike Place Market. Designed by renowned architect Jim Olson, Olson & Kundig, this concrete and glass building with industrial elements won the 1979 Seattle AIA Honor Award, following a strict urban design guideline set by the Preservation Development Authority. A true neighborhood gem, with Puget Sound views and just steps to popular Post Alley, bustling 1st Avenue and of course the Pike Place Market.
Impressive use of space throughout this gorgeous 1215’ two bedroom, two bathroom condominium home. High, honey comb ceiling adds to the architectural elements of this quintessential building. Open kitchen and living space with walls of floor to ceiling windows looking out at Pike Place Market and the Puget Sound. Incredible natural light and loads of storage and closet space. This premium condo will not last long! Lease terms negotiable, furnished or unfurnished.
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~No Pet(s).
~Lease term is negotiable
~Parking available $200 per month.
~Water/Sewer/Garbage is included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Virginia #11 have any available units?
87 Virginia #11 has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 87 Virginia #11 currently offering any rent specials?
87 Virginia #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Virginia #11 pet-friendly?
No, 87 Virginia #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 87 Virginia #11 offer parking?
Yes, 87 Virginia #11 does offer parking.
Does 87 Virginia #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Virginia #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Virginia #11 have a pool?
No, 87 Virginia #11 does not have a pool.
Does 87 Virginia #11 have accessible units?
No, 87 Virginia #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Virginia #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Virginia #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Virginia #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Virginia #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
