87 Virginia #11

parking furnished

Iconic Pike & Virginia Building- 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available - Prime opportunity to lease in iconic Market District condominium building. Pike & Virginia, the first contemporary building built in 50 years in historic Pike Place Market. Designed by renowned architect Jim Olson, Olson & Kundig, this concrete and glass building with industrial elements won the 1979 Seattle AIA Honor Award, following a strict urban design guideline set by the Preservation Development Authority. A true neighborhood gem, with Puget Sound views and just steps to popular Post Alley, bustling 1st Avenue and of course the Pike Place Market.

Impressive use of space throughout this gorgeous 1215’ two bedroom, two bathroom condominium home. High, honey comb ceiling adds to the architectural elements of this quintessential building. Open kitchen and living space with walls of floor to ceiling windows looking out at Pike Place Market and the Puget Sound. Incredible natural light and loads of storage and closet space. This premium condo will not last long! Lease terms negotiable, furnished or unfurnished.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~No Pet(s).

~Lease term is negotiable

~Parking available $200 per month.

~Water/Sewer/Garbage is included.



