Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8626 12th Ave SW

8626 12th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8626 12th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dog park
garage
pet friendly
Honey Stop The Car - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 1050 square feet of living space. Featuring hardwood floors with an open living/dining room and hip cooks kitchen. This home has a large fenced back yard with street parking only (garage not included in rental). Close to schools, restaurants, shops, Westwood Village, dog park and bus lines. Just minutes to Downtown Seattle. Terms: 1st plus deposit. Pets extra. $2000/rent. $2500 security deposit, 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets only CBC w/ pet deposit. Small to mid size dog only. No cats!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2844248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 12th Ave SW have any available units?
8626 12th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 12th Ave SW have?
Some of 8626 12th Ave SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 12th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8626 12th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 12th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 12th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8626 12th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 8626 12th Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 8626 12th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 12th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 12th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8626 12th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8626 12th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8626 12th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 12th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 12th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
