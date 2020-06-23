8626 12th Ave SW

Amenities

Honey Stop The Car - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 1050 square feet of living space. Featuring hardwood floors with an open living/dining room and hip cooks kitchen. This home has a large fenced back yard with street parking only (garage not included in rental). Close to schools, restaurants, shops, Westwood Village, dog park and bus lines. Just minutes to Downtown Seattle. Terms: 1st plus deposit. Pets extra. $2000/rent. $2500 security deposit, 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets only CBC w/ pet deposit. Small to mid size dog only. No cats!



(RLNE2844248)