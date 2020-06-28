Amenities

Pet ok on cbc basis. 3 bed 2.5 bath located near Ballard/Greenlake/Greenwood - **Pet ok on cbc basis and pet deposit of $500 - 1 pet max allowed**



Welcome home to this super clean 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse located near Ballard, Greenlake and Greenwood. Live minutes to I-5, Hwy 99, shopping, restaurants and public transportation. The first floor consists of 1 car garage (attached), bedroom with private 3/4 bathroom and access to the patio area (fully fenced). Floor two is the main living area with gas fireplace and balcony, open kitchen with bar, SS appliances (Gas stove) and half bathroom. The top floor has the master bedroom (with vaulted ceilings) walk in closet and access to the full bathroom, second bedroom is spacious with walk in closet. There is full size front load W/D on the top floor. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security Deposit is $1500. Tenant pays all utilities, maintenance patio area and pays for Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit). Gas heat. 1 parking spot located in garage.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e6116d30a7/8529-midvale-ave-n-b-seattle-wa-98103

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



