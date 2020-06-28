All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8529 Midvale Ave N #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8529 Midvale Ave N #B
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

8529 Midvale Ave N #B

8529 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8529 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet ok on cbc basis. 3 bed 2.5 bath located near Ballard/Greenlake/Greenwood - **Pet ok on cbc basis and pet deposit of $500 - 1 pet max allowed**

Welcome home to this super clean 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse located near Ballard, Greenlake and Greenwood. Live minutes to I-5, Hwy 99, shopping, restaurants and public transportation. The first floor consists of 1 car garage (attached), bedroom with private 3/4 bathroom and access to the patio area (fully fenced). Floor two is the main living area with gas fireplace and balcony, open kitchen with bar, SS appliances (Gas stove) and half bathroom. The top floor has the master bedroom (with vaulted ceilings) walk in closet and access to the full bathroom, second bedroom is spacious with walk in closet. There is full size front load W/D on the top floor. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security Deposit is $1500. Tenant pays all utilities, maintenance patio area and pays for Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit). Gas heat. 1 parking spot located in garage.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e6116d30a7/8529-midvale-ave-n-b-seattle-wa-98103
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5113030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B have any available units?
8529 Midvale Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B have?
Some of 8529 Midvale Ave N #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8529 Midvale Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Midvale Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Midvale Ave N #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Midvale Ave N #B is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 8529 Midvale Ave N #B offers parking.
Does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Midvale Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 8529 Midvale Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 8529 Midvale Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Midvale Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Midvale Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University