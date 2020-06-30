8516 Densmore Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enter through the classy foyer and up the stairs into the extra large living/dining room! Airy, open concept layout with a cozy gas fireplace, large windows that keep this home light and bright as well as a beautiful west facing deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Lovely kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors with a wonderful picture window, ample cabinet space and large counters! Separate laundry room has full sized W/D, sink, and cabinet storage. Master bedroom has a private bath with hardwood floors, walk-in closet and it's own private deck! Shared backyard. Plentiful street parking available! Exceptional location, 2 1/2 blocks to Green Lake, with great bus service and and an easy commute to South Lake Union, Downtown Seattle or the University District via 99 and I5. An absolute must see!



*The property does have a spacious, heated garage that can be rented for an additional monthly fee if desired!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Minimum Credit Score: 680. Income Ratio: 3x the monthly rent. 1 Cat or 1 Dog up to 20 pounds allowed with additional pet deposit. Renters Insurance required. Non smoking property.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.