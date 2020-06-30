All apartments in Seattle
8516 Densmore Ave N

8516 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8516 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enter through the classy foyer and up the stairs into the extra large living/dining room! Airy, open concept layout with a cozy gas fireplace, large windows that keep this home light and bright as well as a beautiful west facing deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Lovely kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors with a wonderful picture window, ample cabinet space and large counters! Separate laundry room has full sized W/D, sink, and cabinet storage. Master bedroom has a private bath with hardwood floors, walk-in closet and it's own private deck! Shared backyard. Plentiful street parking available! Exceptional location, 2 1/2 blocks to Green Lake, with great bus service and and an easy commute to South Lake Union, Downtown Seattle or the University District via 99 and I5. An absolute must see!

*The property does have a spacious, heated garage that can be rented for an additional monthly fee if desired!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Minimum Credit Score: 680. Income Ratio: 3x the monthly rent. 1 Cat or 1 Dog up to 20 pounds allowed with additional pet deposit. Renters Insurance required. Non smoking property.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
8516 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 8516 Densmore Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Densmore Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8516 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 8516 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Densmore Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 8516 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8516 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

