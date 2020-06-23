All apartments in Seattle
8508 Midvale Ave N # B

8508 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8508 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The location can?t be beat. Direct to downtown in 21 minutes, it?s just a couple blocks from the rapid ride E line. Also just a few blocks from Greenlake with all it?s restaurants and Seattle?s most beautiful people. Your home is a superbly kept 3 bd-2 bth townhome! This western facing home has a wonderful open floor plan, generous spaces and is bathed in light. The large kitchen has gas appliances and there is a cute deck located off of living room looking down on the patio. Great master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & continental bathroom off master w/ skylight. Nice size 1 car garage. This town home is air conditioned for those sweet summer afternoons. Check out the large private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B have any available units?
8508 Midvale Ave N # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B have?
Some of 8508 Midvale Ave N # B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 Midvale Ave N # B currently offering any rent specials?
8508 Midvale Ave N # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 Midvale Ave N # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8508 Midvale Ave N # B is pet friendly.
Does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B offer parking?
Yes, 8508 Midvale Ave N # B offers parking.
Does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 Midvale Ave N # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B have a pool?
No, 8508 Midvale Ave N # B does not have a pool.
Does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B have accessible units?
No, 8508 Midvale Ave N # B does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 Midvale Ave N # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 Midvale Ave N # B has units with dishwashers.
