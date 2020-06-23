8508 Midvale Ave N # B

Amenities

The location can?t be beat. Direct to downtown in 21 minutes, it?s just a couple blocks from the rapid ride E line. Also just a few blocks from Greenlake with all it?s restaurants and Seattle?s most beautiful people. Your home is a superbly kept 3 bd-2 bth townhome! This western facing home has a wonderful open floor plan, generous spaces and is bathed in light. The large kitchen has gas appliances and there is a cute deck located off of living room looking down on the patio. Great master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & continental bathroom off master w/ skylight. Nice size 1 car garage. This town home is air conditioned for those sweet summer afternoons. Check out the large private patio.