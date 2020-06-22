8357 16th Ave Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this 2 story cottage style apartment in Ballard! 900 Sq Ft. with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath, the basement bedroom has a cove perfect for an office space. Kitchen has a gas cook-top, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Full size washer and dryer in unit. One off-street parking space included. Water, sewer, garbage included. Tenant pays gas and electric only. Located close to shops, restaurants and major bus lines.



Call us to set up a viewing!

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,895

Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $1,500

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed