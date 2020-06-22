All apartments in Seattle
8357 16th Ave Nw

8357 16th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8357 16th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this 2 story cottage style apartment in Ballard! 900 Sq Ft. with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath, the basement bedroom has a cove perfect for an office space. Kitchen has a gas cook-top, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Full size washer and dryer in unit. One off-street parking space included. Water, sewer, garbage included. Tenant pays gas and electric only. Located close to shops, restaurants and major bus lines.

Call us to set up a viewing!
Amenities

Hardwood Floors

Rental Terms

Rent: $1,895
Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $1,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8357 16th Ave Nw have any available units?
8357 16th Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8357 16th Ave Nw have?
Some of 8357 16th Ave Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8357 16th Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
8357 16th Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8357 16th Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 8357 16th Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 8357 16th Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 8357 16th Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 8357 16th Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8357 16th Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8357 16th Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 8357 16th Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 8357 16th Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 8357 16th Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 8357 16th Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8357 16th Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.
