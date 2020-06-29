834 15th Avenue

Amenities
On the corner of E Marion street and 15th avenue, this classic single bed and single bath triplex is available for rent! Located in the vibrant neighborhood in the Central District of Seattle.
The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. The kitchen is complete with appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The well-lit bedroom is perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a sink surmounted by a mirror and a functional toilet. Other appliances include a coin-operated washer with dryer and for climate control, electric heating is installed.
The exterior features a yard and a porch - perfect spots to entertain guests. A permit parking spot is available. Pets on the property are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited. Within the vicinity is a business center, accessible public transportation, and the ever grand, Capitol Hill.
Tenants responsibilities are electricity and gas. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and landscaping.
The propertys Walkscore is 91/100, Transit Score is 77/100, and Bikescore is 81/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit, and Very Bikeable. Daily errands do not require a car and can be accomplished by bike or on foot.
Nearby Parks: Spring Street Park, New City Park, Firehouse Mini Park, and T.T. Minor Playground.
Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.61 mile, 6/10
Washington Middle School - 0.91 mile, 5/10
Nova High School - 0.92 mile, 4/10
Leschi Elementary School - 1.11 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
2 - 0.2 mile
12 - 0.3 mile
4 - 0.3 mile
3 - 0.3 mile
Rail Lines:
First Hill Streetcar - 0.4 mile
Link light rail - 0.7 mile
(RLNE5250687)