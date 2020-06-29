All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

834 15th Avenue

834 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

834 15th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
On the corner of E Marion street and 15th avenue, this classic single bed and single bath triplex is available for rent! Located in the vibrant neighborhood in the Central District of Seattle.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. The kitchen is complete with appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The well-lit bedroom is perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a sink surmounted by a mirror and a functional toilet. Other appliances include a coin-operated washer with dryer and for climate control, electric heating is installed.

The exterior features a yard and a porch - perfect spots to entertain guests. A permit parking spot is available. Pets on the property are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited. Within the vicinity is a business center, accessible public transportation, and the ever grand, Capitol Hill.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity and gas. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and landscaping.

The propertys Walkscore is 91/100, Transit Score is 77/100, and Bikescore is 81/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit, and Very Bikeable. Daily errands do not require a car and can be accomplished by bike or on foot.

Nearby Parks: Spring Street Park, New City Park, Firehouse Mini Park, and T.T. Minor Playground.

Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.61 mile, 6/10
Washington Middle School - 0.91 mile, 5/10
Nova High School - 0.92 mile, 4/10
Leschi Elementary School - 1.11 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
2 - 0.2 mile
12 - 0.3 mile
4 - 0.3 mile
3 - 0.3 mile

Rail Lines:
First Hill Streetcar - 0.4 mile
Link light rail - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5250687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 15th Avenue have any available units?
834 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 15th Avenue have?
Some of 834 15th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
834 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 834 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 834 15th Avenue offers parking.
Does 834 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 15th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 834 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 834 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 834 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 834 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 15th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

