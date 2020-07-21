8306 13th Avenue North West

Amenities

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This 4BR/1.5BA Classic Bungalow features a wood floors, fully fenced back yard, and a deck with Rainier views on clear day. Located in Ballard one of Seattle's "must-have" neighborhoods, residents will enjoy a broad variety of cultural, recreational, nightlife, and dining options as well as 20 minute commute to downtown Seattle. $2500 refundable security deposit. $500 for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household income of at least 3x the monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in rejection of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.