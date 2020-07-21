All apartments in Seattle
8306 13th Avenue North West

8306 13th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8306 13th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This 4BR/1.5BA Classic Bungalow features a wood floors, fully fenced back yard, and a deck with Rainier views on clear day. Located in Ballard one of Seattle's &quot;must-have&quot; neighborhoods, residents will enjoy a broad variety of cultural, recreational, nightlife, and dining options as well as 20 minute commute to downtown Seattle. $2500 refundable security deposit. $500 for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household income of at least 3x the monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in rejection of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 13th Avenue North West have any available units?
8306 13th Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 13th Avenue North West have?
Some of 8306 13th Avenue North West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 13th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
8306 13th Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 13th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8306 13th Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 8306 13th Avenue North West offer parking?
No, 8306 13th Avenue North West does not offer parking.
Does 8306 13th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 13th Avenue North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 13th Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 8306 13th Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 8306 13th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 8306 13th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 13th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8306 13th Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.
