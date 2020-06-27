All apartments in Seattle
8212 35th Avenue Northeast
8212 35th Avenue Northeast

8212 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8212 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Two houses in one in Wedgwood! 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus an extra room that can act as an office or den! Top floor has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and can come furnished or cleared. Great kitchen with additional dining room with hardwoods & lovely deck.. Bright master bedroom with loft, full bath, and a walk in closet! Downstairs has an additional kitchen as well as 3 bedrooms and a full bath + additional den area! Sited on large, fenced, corner lot, this is a gardener's dream! One block to bus to UW, Downtown. Close to everything, school, shopping, safe and friendly neighborhood. Schools include Wedgwood Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Nathan Hale High School. First/last/deposit ($3500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available end of August. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
8212 35th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8212 35th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
8212 35th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 35th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 35th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 35th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
