8212 35th Avenue Northeast

Two houses in one in Wedgwood! 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus an extra room that can act as an office or den! Top floor has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and can come furnished or cleared. Great kitchen with additional dining room with hardwoods & lovely deck.. Bright master bedroom with loft, full bath, and a walk in closet! Downstairs has an additional kitchen as well as 3 bedrooms and a full bath + additional den area! Sited on large, fenced, corner lot, this is a gardener's dream! One block to bus to UW, Downtown. Close to everything, school, shopping, safe and friendly neighborhood. Schools include Wedgwood Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Nathan Hale High School. First/last/deposit ($3500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available end of August. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **