Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:25 AM

816 Yakima Ave S

816 Yakima Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

816 Yakima Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
816 Yakima Ave S Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Craftsman Home in Leschi! - Originally built in the early 1900s and renovated in 2009, this beautiful craftsman home has 1550 square feet of spacious living with a covered porch. Beautiful views of Beacon Hill, Century Link Field, Safeco Field and Downtown Seattle. Peek-a-boo view of Lake Washington from the upper level.

Home opens to large living area with electric fireplace and separate dining area. Kitchen has custom maple cabinets and dishwasher and sits at the back of the home leading to a lovely backyard with a large garden storage shed. A second living room features a built-in unit and 3 section window seat with storage. Both lower and upper levels feature original woodwork and hardwood flooring that have just been refinished. All three bedrooms sit on the second floor. Two larger bedrooms have walk-in closets, freshly painted with new flooring.

Located just a few blocks away from Lake Washington and easy access to I-90. Short walk to bus routes accessing downtown Seattle, Madison Valley, Seattle Center, South Seattle and the University District (4,7,8,14, and 48).

Other property amenities:
Brand New Washer/ Fully serviced dryer
Brand new hot water heater
Fully fenced yard
Owner paid landscaping

Available immediately
Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking inside the house. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month: $2550
Security deposit: $2550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2643291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Yakima Ave S have any available units?
816 Yakima Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Yakima Ave S have?
Some of 816 Yakima Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Yakima Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
816 Yakima Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Yakima Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 816 Yakima Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 816 Yakima Ave S offer parking?
No, 816 Yakima Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 816 Yakima Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Yakima Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Yakima Ave S have a pool?
No, 816 Yakima Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 816 Yakima Ave S have accessible units?
No, 816 Yakima Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Yakima Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Yakima Ave S has units with dishwashers.
