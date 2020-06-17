Amenities

816 Yakima Ave S Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Craftsman Home in Leschi! - Originally built in the early 1900s and renovated in 2009, this beautiful craftsman home has 1550 square feet of spacious living with a covered porch. Beautiful views of Beacon Hill, Century Link Field, Safeco Field and Downtown Seattle. Peek-a-boo view of Lake Washington from the upper level.



Home opens to large living area with electric fireplace and separate dining area. Kitchen has custom maple cabinets and dishwasher and sits at the back of the home leading to a lovely backyard with a large garden storage shed. A second living room features a built-in unit and 3 section window seat with storage. Both lower and upper levels feature original woodwork and hardwood flooring that have just been refinished. All three bedrooms sit on the second floor. Two larger bedrooms have walk-in closets, freshly painted with new flooring.



Located just a few blocks away from Lake Washington and easy access to I-90. Short walk to bus routes accessing downtown Seattle, Madison Valley, Seattle Center, South Seattle and the University District (4,7,8,14, and 48).



Other property amenities:

Brand New Washer/ Fully serviced dryer

Brand new hot water heater

Fully fenced yard

Owner paid landscaping



Available immediately

Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking inside the house. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month: $2550

Security deposit: $2550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2643291)