Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

816 NW 52nd ST

816 Northwest 52nd Street · (425) 591-5692
Location

816 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 816 NW 52nd ST · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
816 NW 52nd ST Available 07/01/20 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM BALLARD HOME SPACIOUS W EASY COMMUTE - **$2995/month rent; Utilities not included; Available July 2020**
**3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1670 SF, Private Garage**
** First month's rent ($2995) and security deposit ($2995) due upon move in**
**Pets considered on a case by case basis; 1 to 2 year lease**
Apply at: http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKsRVNIHJpc

This home offers spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space in the heart of Ballard. Beautiful wood floors throughout main living space. Home is in the Ballard residential area providing a great neighborhood blocks away from dining, entertainment, and shopping. Home is in great condition with no problems. Kitchen has all the amenities needed including newer appliances, lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms have large windows. Main floor of home has kitchen, living and dining room, half bathroom. Upper floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Lower floor has one bedroom, garage and internal entrance, 1 bathroom, and laundry room.

Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Home has a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 87! Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood in the heart of Ballard. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools for this home are:
-Adams or Salmon Bay Elementary School
-Whitman Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground
-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks
- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.

This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!

(RLNE4972632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 NW 52nd ST have any available units?
816 NW 52nd ST has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 NW 52nd ST have?
Some of 816 NW 52nd ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 NW 52nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
816 NW 52nd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 NW 52nd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 NW 52nd ST is pet friendly.
Does 816 NW 52nd ST offer parking?
Yes, 816 NW 52nd ST does offer parking.
Does 816 NW 52nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 NW 52nd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 NW 52nd ST have a pool?
No, 816 NW 52nd ST does not have a pool.
Does 816 NW 52nd ST have accessible units?
No, 816 NW 52nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 816 NW 52nd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 NW 52nd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
