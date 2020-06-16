Amenities

816 NW 52nd ST Available 07/01/20 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM BALLARD HOME SPACIOUS W EASY COMMUTE - **$2995/month rent; Utilities not included; Available July 2020**

**3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1670 SF, Private Garage**

** First month's rent ($2995) and security deposit ($2995) due upon move in**

**Pets considered on a case by case basis; 1 to 2 year lease**

VIDEO OF HOME:

This home offers spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space in the heart of Ballard. Beautiful wood floors throughout main living space. Home is in the Ballard residential area providing a great neighborhood blocks away from dining, entertainment, and shopping. Home is in great condition with no problems. Kitchen has all the amenities needed including newer appliances, lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms have large windows. Main floor of home has kitchen, living and dining room, half bathroom. Upper floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Lower floor has one bedroom, garage and internal entrance, 1 bathroom, and laundry room.



Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Home has a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 87! Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood in the heart of Ballard. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools for this home are:

-Adams or Salmon Bay Elementary School

-Whitman Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!



