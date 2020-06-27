814 Northeast 66th Street - E101

Amenities

parking gym elevator range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking

Iron Flats offers urban 1 bedroom, 1/1+ bedroom and 2 bedroom units that embody the true meaning of quality and convenience. Opening October 2019, this 292-unit building offers amenities that cater to diverse lifestyles. Perfectly situated in the Green Lake/Roosevelt neighborhood, residents are only a few steps away from enjoying festivities at Green Lake Park, grocery shopping at local markets, or grabbing bites at various restaurants. Public transportation and I-5 are easily accessible to reach the greater Seattle area!



Urban 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 514sf - 539sf, pricing from $1,899 - $2,020/mo.

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 534sf - 667sf, pricing from $1,949 - $2,175/mo.

2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom – units range from 711sf - 800sf, pricing from $2,949 - $3,115/mo.

1 Bedroom | 1 Den | 2 Bathroom – units range from 933sf - 983sf, pricing from $3,150 - $3,295/mo.

(Income restricted units pricing from $1,628 - $2,077)