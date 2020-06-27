All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
814 Northeast 66th Street - E101
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

814 Northeast 66th Street - E101

814 Northeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
Iron Flats offers urban 1 bedroom, 1/1+ bedroom and 2 bedroom units that embody the true meaning of quality and convenience. Opening October 2019, this 292-unit building offers amenities that cater to diverse lifestyles. Perfectly situated in the Green Lake/Roosevelt neighborhood, residents are only a few steps away from enjoying festivities at Green Lake Park, grocery shopping at local markets, or grabbing bites at various restaurants. Public transportation and I-5 are easily accessible to reach the greater Seattle area!

Urban 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 514sf - 539sf, pricing from $1,899 - $2,020/mo.
1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 534sf - 667sf, pricing from $1,949 - $2,175/mo.
2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom – units range from 711sf - 800sf, pricing from $2,949 - $3,115/mo.
1 Bedroom | 1 Den | 2 Bathroom – units range from 933sf - 983sf, pricing from $3,150 - $3,295/mo.
(Income restricted units pricing from $1,628 - $2,077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have any available units?
814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have?
Some of 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 currently offering any rent specials?
814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 pet-friendly?
No, 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 offer parking?
Yes, 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 offers parking.
Does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have a pool?
No, 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not have a pool.
Does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have accessible units?
No, 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not have units with dishwashers.
