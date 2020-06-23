All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

811 NE 57th St

811 Northeast 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 Northeast 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2BR Home Near Green Lake and UW - Available now. Charming, private 2BR/1.5BA home close to Green Lake and the University of Washington. Easy access to I-5. New carpet and paint throughout. Open living area with view of deck and fully fenced back yard. 2 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Washer/dryer adjoining kitchen gives access to single car garage. Terms: 1- year lease; $2,695 deposit; No Smoking; Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Tenant responsible for lawn care.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Michele at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at mrozinek@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5051695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 NE 57th St have any available units?
811 NE 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 NE 57th St have?
Some of 811 NE 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 NE 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
811 NE 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 NE 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 NE 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 811 NE 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 811 NE 57th St offers parking.
Does 811 NE 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 NE 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 NE 57th St have a pool?
No, 811 NE 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 811 NE 57th St have accessible units?
No, 811 NE 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 811 NE 57th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 NE 57th St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

