811 NE 57th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2BR Home Near Green Lake and UW - Available now. Charming, private 2BR/1.5BA home close to Green Lake and the University of Washington. Easy access to I-5. New carpet and paint throughout. Open living area with view of deck and fully fenced back yard. 2 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Washer/dryer adjoining kitchen gives access to single car garage. Terms: 1- year lease; $2,695 deposit; No Smoking; Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Tenant responsible for lawn care.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Michele at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at mrozinek@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



