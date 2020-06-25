81 Vine St, #203

Amenities

81 Vine Condominiums ~ Belltown - Available now! Sophisticated and spacious New York style loft! This open and bright live/work loft has been completely customized with premier finishes that showcase the fabulous vintage and industrial flare throughout. From the gorgeous exposed brick, wall of arched windows, towering 12.5' ceilings, timber beam accents and lofted living space, to the chef's kitchen and the custom movable iron wall; this loft is truly a one of a kind! Located on the corner of Vine & Western just blocks from some of Seattle's finest restaurants, lounges, entertainment, Pike Place Market and the Seattle Sculpture Park. Run along the waterfront dedicated trails! Converted from a factory building built in 1914, this intimate 28-unit building features work/live lofts has spectacular views of Elliot Bay and tons of character throughout. Includes one onsite secured parking spot. Water, sewer and garbage is included in your rent; you only pay for electricity! Your new home is located close to everything with a Walk Score of 97! Easy walk or quick bus ride to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle. Microsoft Connector close by. Great shops, coffee bars and restaurants abound in the hip Belltown area! Pet friendly, one cat or small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To view this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



