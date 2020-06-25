All apartments in Seattle
81 Vine St, #203
81 Vine St, #203

81 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

81 Vine Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
81 Vine Condominiums ~ Belltown - Available now! Sophisticated and spacious New York style loft! This open and bright live/work loft has been completely customized with premier finishes that showcase the fabulous vintage and industrial flare throughout. From the gorgeous exposed brick, wall of arched windows, towering 12.5' ceilings, timber beam accents and lofted living space, to the chef's kitchen and the custom movable iron wall; this loft is truly a one of a kind! Located on the corner of Vine & Western just blocks from some of Seattle's finest restaurants, lounges, entertainment, Pike Place Market and the Seattle Sculpture Park. Run along the waterfront dedicated trails! Converted from a factory building built in 1914, this intimate 28-unit building features work/live lofts has spectacular views of Elliot Bay and tons of character throughout. Includes one onsite secured parking spot. Water, sewer and garbage is included in your rent; you only pay for electricity! Your new home is located close to everything with a Walk Score of 97! Easy walk or quick bus ride to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle. Microsoft Connector close by. Great shops, coffee bars and restaurants abound in the hip Belltown area! Pet friendly, one cat or small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #belltownrentals #amazonSLU #seattlewalkscore97 #81vineseattle

(RLNE4329447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Vine St, #203 have any available units?
81 Vine St, #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Vine St, #203 have?
Some of 81 Vine St, #203's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Vine St, #203 currently offering any rent specials?
81 Vine St, #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Vine St, #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Vine St, #203 is pet friendly.
Does 81 Vine St, #203 offer parking?
Yes, 81 Vine St, #203 offers parking.
Does 81 Vine St, #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Vine St, #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Vine St, #203 have a pool?
No, 81 Vine St, #203 does not have a pool.
Does 81 Vine St, #203 have accessible units?
No, 81 Vine St, #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Vine St, #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Vine St, #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
