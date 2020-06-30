Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

8060 Crest Drive NE Available 01/10/20 Sand Point Country Club/View Ridge House - Available January 10th! Start off the New Year in one of Seattle's most friendly neighborhoods. In the heart of Sand Point Country Club you will enjoy year round walking and quick access to the Burke Gilman Trail. Just off the golf course on a corner lot you will love coming home to your 3 bedroom house featuring hardwood floors and a white kitchen. Attached car garage, off street parking, and additional storage. Highly desirable schools nearby. The University of Washington Link, Childrens Hospital and the University of Washington just minutes away. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon campus and Microsoft Connector. One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



