Seattle, WA
8060 Crest Drive NE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

8060 Crest Drive NE

8060 Crest Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8060 Crest Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8060 Crest Drive NE Available 01/10/20 Sand Point Country Club/View Ridge House - Available January 10th! Start off the New Year in one of Seattle's most friendly neighborhoods. In the heart of Sand Point Country Club you will enjoy year round walking and quick access to the Burke Gilman Trail. Just off the golf course on a corner lot you will love coming home to your 3 bedroom house featuring hardwood floors and a white kitchen. Attached car garage, off street parking, and additional storage. Highly desirable schools nearby. The University of Washington Link, Childrens Hospital and the University of Washington just minutes away. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon campus and Microsoft Connector. One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #spcc #viewridge #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW #Childrenshospital #UWLinkStation

(RLNE5363190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 Crest Drive NE have any available units?
8060 Crest Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8060 Crest Drive NE have?
Some of 8060 Crest Drive NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 Crest Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
8060 Crest Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 Crest Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8060 Crest Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 8060 Crest Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 8060 Crest Drive NE offers parking.
Does 8060 Crest Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8060 Crest Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 Crest Drive NE have a pool?
No, 8060 Crest Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 8060 Crest Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 8060 Crest Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8060 Crest Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8060 Crest Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.

