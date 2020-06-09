All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

805 NE 66th Street

805 Northeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35c6a09096 ---- Tasteful modern design merges with urban convenience. Ideally situated and steps from the future Roosevelt light rail station, these Julian Weber designed row homes are breath taking. This unit has all the upgrades, including quartz counters, tile backsplash, luxury appliances, radiant heating, efficient windows, LED lighting and more. The open floor plan is sure to please and the high quality and finishes are well executed. Only a few steps from Green Lake, PCC, and Whole Foods. Dining and entertaining options are countless - the definition of convenience! 1 cat or dog allowed with an additional $500 deposit. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. To schedule a showing, call the phone number on the ad or schedule online at https://showmojo.com/l/35c6a09096 Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 NE 66th Street have any available units?
805 NE 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 805 NE 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 NE 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 NE 66th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 NE 66th Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 NE 66th Street offer parking?
No, 805 NE 66th Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 NE 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 NE 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 NE 66th Street have a pool?
No, 805 NE 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 NE 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 805 NE 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 NE 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 NE 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 NE 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 NE 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

