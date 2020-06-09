805 NE 66th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35c6a09096 ---- Tasteful modern design merges with urban convenience. Ideally situated and steps from the future Roosevelt light rail station, these Julian Weber designed row homes are breath taking. This unit has all the upgrades, including quartz counters, tile backsplash, luxury appliances, radiant heating, efficient windows, LED lighting and more. The open floor plan is sure to please and the high quality and finishes are well executed. Only a few steps from Green Lake, PCC, and Whole Foods. Dining and entertaining options are countless - the definition of convenience! 1 cat or dog allowed with an additional $500 deposit. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. To schedule a showing, call the phone number on the ad or schedule online at https://showmojo.com/l/35c6a09096 Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.