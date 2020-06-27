All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

804 NW 52nd St #C

804 Northwest 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Ballard Condo, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, close to everything! - Use this link to schedule your showing! showdigs.co/bw1m
Must see Ballard home available now - Featuring hardwood floors, an open and inviting floor plan, new paint, and located in a quiet, inviting community. Comes with a dedicated parking spot, plenty of street parking, and a large secure storage unit. 3 blocks from Market Street, is walking distance to 12 pubs, Ballard's excellent public schools, and Gilman Park. Security deposit of one month's rent required, last month's rent may be waived with excellent credit. Tenant pays all utilities. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5045416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 NW 52nd St #C have any available units?
804 NW 52nd St #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 804 NW 52nd St #C currently offering any rent specials?
804 NW 52nd St #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 NW 52nd St #C pet-friendly?
No, 804 NW 52nd St #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 804 NW 52nd St #C offer parking?
Yes, 804 NW 52nd St #C offers parking.
Does 804 NW 52nd St #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 NW 52nd St #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 NW 52nd St #C have a pool?
No, 804 NW 52nd St #C does not have a pool.
Does 804 NW 52nd St #C have accessible units?
No, 804 NW 52nd St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 804 NW 52nd St #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 NW 52nd St #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 NW 52nd St #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 NW 52nd St #C does not have units with air conditioning.
