801 NW 80th St Available 06/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom Whittier Heights Home Waiting for You! - https://photos.app.goo.gl/GZxjMQFpsHT45wxu9



*Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. Please view the video tour at the link below and use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*



This great home is full of updates and boasts fresh paint on the exterior and throughout along with new flooring in one bedroom and upstairs hall and bedroom.

A large living room with numerous windows lets in natural light during the day and a working fireplace makes for cozy Seattle nights. Original hardwoods in the living room lead into the dining room. The kitchen which is conveniently located off the dining room has bamboo flooring, updated stainless steel appliances including a much-desired gas stove for those who love to cook. In the kitchen's corner, a built-in desk is an easy workspace. Two bedrooms are located on the entry level and have cedar closets and both lead to the backyard with sliding glass doors. One bedroom has bamboo flooring and the other offers high-quality LVT.

The bathroom has a new shower surround and is located between both bedrooms. Two additional closets in the hallway provide storage for linens and more. The staircase leading to the upper level offers a spacious hallway that can be a workstation area and more with another large closet. Down the hallway is a large third bedroom. The home offers an unfinished basement with a lot of storage space leading to the garage. Off street parking in the garage and driveway is an added bonus. The attached garage has a basement entrance. Imagine being able to just drive in and unload, especially when it was raining or cold. The washer/dryer are located in the basement along with a large freezer for tenants use. The partially fenced backyard is perfect for Seattle days and nights to relax and hold gatherings.

Convenient shopping/restaurants along Greenwood and Phinney Ridge, as well as downtown Ballard's pubs, restaurants, entertainment, and Sunday Farmer's Market.

Located off of 8th Avenue so commuting to downtown, Freemont and more is easy and fast.

The Burke Gilman trail, leading to Fremont, UW and South Lake Union/Mercer area is a close distance.

Bus lines:

28 - 0.0 mi

994 - 0.0 mi

45 - 0.3 mi

5 - 0.5 mi

D Line - 0.5 mi

Nearby parks include Baker Park, Loyal Heights Playfield, Salmon Bay Park, Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake Park and Golden Gardens Beach. Nearby Schools include Salmon Bay K-8 School, Whittier Elementary School, Whitman Middle School, and Ballard High School

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~Lease term: 12 months

~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only

~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening

on Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



