All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 801 NW 80th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
801 NW 80th St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

801 NW 80th St

801 Northwest 80th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Northwest 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
801 NW 80th St Available 06/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom Whittier Heights Home Waiting for You! - https://photos.app.goo.gl/GZxjMQFpsHT45wxu9

*Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. Please view the video tour at the link below and use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*

This great home is full of updates and boasts fresh paint on the exterior and throughout along with new flooring in one bedroom and upstairs hall and bedroom.
A large living room with numerous windows lets in natural light during the day and a working fireplace makes for cozy Seattle nights. Original hardwoods in the living room lead into the dining room. The kitchen which is conveniently located off the dining room has bamboo flooring, updated stainless steel appliances including a much-desired gas stove for those who love to cook. In the kitchen's corner, a built-in desk is an easy workspace. Two bedrooms are located on the entry level and have cedar closets and both lead to the backyard with sliding glass doors. One bedroom has bamboo flooring and the other offers high-quality LVT.
The bathroom has a new shower surround and is located between both bedrooms. Two additional closets in the hallway provide storage for linens and more. The staircase leading to the upper level offers a spacious hallway that can be a workstation area and more with another large closet. Down the hallway is a large third bedroom. The home offers an unfinished basement with a lot of storage space leading to the garage. Off street parking in the garage and driveway is an added bonus. The attached garage has a basement entrance. Imagine being able to just drive in and unload, especially when it was raining or cold. The washer/dryer are located in the basement along with a large freezer for tenants use. The partially fenced backyard is perfect for Seattle days and nights to relax and hold gatherings.
Convenient shopping/restaurants along Greenwood and Phinney Ridge, as well as downtown Ballard's pubs, restaurants, entertainment, and Sunday Farmer's Market.
Located off of 8th Avenue so commuting to downtown, Freemont and more is easy and fast.
The Burke Gilman trail, leading to Fremont, UW and South Lake Union/Mercer area is a close distance.
Bus lines:
28 - 0.0 mi
994 - 0.0 mi
45 - 0.3 mi
5 - 0.5 mi
D Line - 0.5 mi
Nearby parks include Baker Park, Loyal Heights Playfield, Salmon Bay Park, Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake Park and Golden Gardens Beach. Nearby Schools include Salmon Bay K-8 School, Whittier Elementary School, Whitman Middle School, and Ballard High School
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~Lease term: 12 months
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only
~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening
on Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE4531565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 NW 80th St have any available units?
801 NW 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 NW 80th St have?
Some of 801 NW 80th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 NW 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
801 NW 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 NW 80th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 NW 80th St is pet friendly.
Does 801 NW 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 801 NW 80th St offers parking.
Does 801 NW 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 NW 80th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 NW 80th St have a pool?
No, 801 NW 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 801 NW 80th St have accessible units?
No, 801 NW 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 NW 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 NW 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University