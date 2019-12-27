All apartments in Seattle
7914 Densmore Avenue North
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

7914 Densmore Avenue North

7914 Densmore Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

7914 Densmore Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
media room
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Available 09/26/19 Within Walking Distance of Greenlake & Local Shops - Property Id: 38863

This is 1 Bedroom offering a great floor plan throughout, a Big Walk-in Closet, Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area, Beautiful hand crafted Mahogany woodwork and trim throughout, tiled kitchen and bathroom, new deep Kitchen Cabinets and New Big Thermal Pane windows.

SOLID COMMUNITY: This quiet, comfortable, and peaceful oasis from downtown Seattle will offer you a true retreat just minutes away from work. Walk to Dukes, Sushi, Coffee and Chocolate Shops, bakeries, Zeeks Pizza, Alehouse, and the Bathhouse theater. Easy transportation connections (48 358 316 Ravenna Transit Stop I-5 (North and South) and Aurora (North and South) only seconds away.) $1450 per month...(water sewer garbage hot water onsite service and controlled access all included with rent) Call to arrange a viewing appointment...206-328-1645
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/38863p
Property Id 38863

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have any available units?
7914 Densmore Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have?
Some of 7914 Densmore Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 Densmore Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Densmore Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Densmore Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North offer parking?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
