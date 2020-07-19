7764 10th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Highland Park Home With Detached Garage! - Don't miss the fully remodeled Highland Park home on a charming street, just steps away from Riverview Park. The open living room features new laminate flooring and a ceiling fan. Kitchen opens to living room showcasing granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms and full bath right off living room. Full size washer/dryer located in the mud room that leads to the fenced backyard. Large lot with plenty of sunshine garden potential. Detached garage with long driveway. Easy access to freeway, downtown, and shopping.



(RLNE4643669)