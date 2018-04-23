All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7733 35th AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7733 35th AVE NE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

7733 35th AVE NE

7733 35th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7733 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
7733 35th AVE NE Available 07/01/19 CHARMING 2 BED WEDGWOOD HOME W WOOD FLOORS, LARGE SHED, & LARGE LOT! - *$2195/month rent; 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1000 SF; 0.31 ACRE LOT & SHED & CARPORT*
*1 YEAR OR 2 YEAR LEASE, Available July 2019*
*First month's rent ($2195) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in; Utilities not included*
-Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

LINK TO VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWXozj87acI

This home offers charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom living space. Home has been updated but has the best original features left! Gorgeous, well maintained original wood floors, brick fireplace, doors, and wood trim to give the historic feel. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Wedgwood neighborhood of Seattle providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. House is in great condition with no problems. Newer windows have been installed and provide great natural light. Original fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed. Carport and Finished shed provides great privacy, security, and freedom from the rain. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, newer paint, and large closets and windows.

Large lot provides lots of privacy and room for adults, kids, and pets alike. Most of lot is flat and usable and there are many plants and trees providing a peaceful, serene backyard. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Home has a very high walk score of 84 as well as bike score of 81. Seattle area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-View Ridge Elementary
-Eckstein Middle School
-Roosevelt High School, Bishop Blanchet High School, Nathan Hale High School
-UW Campus, North Seattle College

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington, Puget Sound and Green Lake access very close
-Green Lake, Warren G Magnuson Park, Woodland Park/Zoo, Ravenna Park, Gas Works, Matthews Park
-University Village, Northgate Mall, University District, Neptune Theatre
-Sand Point Country Club, Jackson Park Golf Course, Seattle Golf Club

This home has everything you could want and more! Email, text, or call for a tour today!

(RLNE2312936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7733 35th AVE NE have any available units?
7733 35th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 35th AVE NE have?
Some of 7733 35th AVE NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 35th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7733 35th AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7733 35th AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7733 35th AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 7733 35th AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 7733 35th AVE NE offers parking.
Does 7733 35th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7733 35th AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7733 35th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 7733 35th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 7733 35th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7733 35th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7733 35th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7733 35th AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University