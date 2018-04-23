Amenities

7733 35th AVE NE Available 07/01/19 CHARMING 2 BED WEDGWOOD HOME W WOOD FLOORS, LARGE SHED, & LARGE LOT! - *$2195/month rent; 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1000 SF; 0.31 ACRE LOT & SHED & CARPORT*

*1 YEAR OR 2 YEAR LEASE, Available July 2019*

*First month's rent ($2195) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in; Utilities not included*

-Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



LINK TO VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWXozj87acI



This home offers charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom living space. Home has been updated but has the best original features left! Gorgeous, well maintained original wood floors, brick fireplace, doors, and wood trim to give the historic feel. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Wedgwood neighborhood of Seattle providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. House is in great condition with no problems. Newer windows have been installed and provide great natural light. Original fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed. Carport and Finished shed provides great privacy, security, and freedom from the rain. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, newer paint, and large closets and windows.



Large lot provides lots of privacy and room for adults, kids, and pets alike. Most of lot is flat and usable and there are many plants and trees providing a peaceful, serene backyard. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Home has a very high walk score of 84 as well as bike score of 81. Seattle area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-View Ridge Elementary

-Eckstein Middle School

-Roosevelt High School, Bishop Blanchet High School, Nathan Hale High School

-UW Campus, North Seattle College



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Puget Sound and Green Lake access very close

-Green Lake, Warren G Magnuson Park, Woodland Park/Zoo, Ravenna Park, Gas Works, Matthews Park

-University Village, Northgate Mall, University District, Neptune Theatre

-Sand Point Country Club, Jackson Park Golf Course, Seattle Golf Club



This home has everything you could want and more! Email, text, or call for a tour today!



