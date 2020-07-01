All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7710 28th Ave SW
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

7710 28th Ave SW

7710 28th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7710 28th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This exceptional home with quality features is highly livable inside and out. Features include soaring ceilings with a skylight and west facing windows, solid wood doors, new carpet, beautiful hardwood floors and trim, and fresh paint. The updated kitchen features hardwood floors and stainless appliances, and the dining room has built-ins. Full sized washer/dryer included. The gorgeous, fully fenced backyard is a private oasis that includes an entertainment sized deck and BBQ.

Centrally located in West Seattle, it's just minutes from the Alaska Junction, Westwood Village, DT Seattle, SoDo, Alki, Fauntleroy Ferry, shopping, restaurants/bars, and coffee shops. Near bus line.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,100 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 6 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required.

Keywords: Delridge, Highland Park, South Seattle College, White Center, Admiral, California, 35th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

