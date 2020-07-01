7710 28th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

This exceptional home with quality features is highly livable inside and out. Features include soaring ceilings with a skylight and west facing windows, solid wood doors, new carpet, beautiful hardwood floors and trim, and fresh paint. The updated kitchen features hardwood floors and stainless appliances, and the dining room has built-ins. Full sized washer/dryer included. The gorgeous, fully fenced backyard is a private oasis that includes an entertainment sized deck and BBQ.



Centrally located in West Seattle, it's just minutes from the Alaska Junction, Westwood Village, DT Seattle, SoDo, Alki, Fauntleroy Ferry, shopping, restaurants/bars, and coffee shops. Near bus line.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,100 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 6 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required.



Keywords: Delridge, Highland Park, South Seattle College, White Center, Admiral, California, 35th