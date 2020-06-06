Amenities

1 Months Rent Free!! Lake Union! 762 Hayes St #14 Seattle. 1 bed, 1 bath, 657sqft. Available Now! Water/Sewer/Garbage/Parking included!



1 bed, 1 bath condo in Union Bay Condos! Great location on the East slope of Queen Anne, convenient distance to Lake Union and it's shops, parks and restaurants. Larger living room opens to your own private patio. Nice kitchen with hardwoods, breakfast bar, separate dining area. Good sized bedroom with lots of closet space. Stacked washer/dryer in unit! 1 reserved uncovered parking spot and storage closet!



Terms: 1st month's rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. No pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in.



If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.



