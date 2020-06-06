All apartments in Seattle
762 Hayes St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

762 Hayes St

762 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

762 Hayes Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1 Months Rent Free!! Lake Union! 762 Hayes St #14 Seattle. 1 bed, 1 bath, 657sqft. Available Now! Water/Sewer/Garbage/Parking included!

1 bed, 1 bath condo in Union Bay Condos! Great location on the East slope of Queen Anne, convenient distance to Lake Union and it's shops, parks and restaurants. Larger living room opens to your own private patio. Nice kitchen with hardwoods, breakfast bar, separate dining area. Good sized bedroom with lots of closet space. Stacked washer/dryer in unit! 1 reserved uncovered parking spot and storage closet!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/86247209

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. No pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: http://windermere-pm.com/Search/Property/5367
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/762-hayes-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Hayes St have any available units?
762 Hayes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 762 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
762 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Hayes St pet-friendly?
No, 762 Hayes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 762 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 762 Hayes St offers parking.
Does 762 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 762 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 762 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 762 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 Hayes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 762 Hayes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 762 Hayes St does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
