Seattle, WA
7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N.

7618 E Green Lake Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

7618 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. Available 07/01/19 Elegant Home in Prime Green Lake Location - Situated directly across the street from Green Lake, this beautiful home offers one of the most sought after locations in Seattle.

Full of old world charm, this home has many of its original details, including hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, French doors, and built-in bookshelves. Lovingly maintained, there are also many updates, including a spacious two-car garage with alley entrance.

The classic main floor layout includes a formal dining room, sun-filled living room and a spacious kitchen with added pantry storage.

Enjoy views of the lake from the upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom offers an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. There's also a separate full bath upstairs.

The completely finished basement offers additional living space, perfect for office or media space. The basement also includes a third full bathroom, plus a full-sized laundry room.

- 12-month lease minimum.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- Pet policy: small dog ok, no cats. Pet must screened via PetScreening.com. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
AVAILABLE JULY 1

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3496581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. have any available units?
7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. have?
Some of 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. currently offering any rent specials?
7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. is pet friendly.
Does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. offer parking?
Yes, 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. offers parking.
Does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. have a pool?
No, 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. does not have a pool.
Does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. have accessible units?
No, 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
