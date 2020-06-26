Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

7618 E. Green Lake Dr. N. Available 07/01/19 Elegant Home in Prime Green Lake Location - Situated directly across the street from Green Lake, this beautiful home offers one of the most sought after locations in Seattle.



Full of old world charm, this home has many of its original details, including hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, French doors, and built-in bookshelves. Lovingly maintained, there are also many updates, including a spacious two-car garage with alley entrance.



The classic main floor layout includes a formal dining room, sun-filled living room and a spacious kitchen with added pantry storage.



Enjoy views of the lake from the upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom offers an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. There's also a separate full bath upstairs.



The completely finished basement offers additional living space, perfect for office or media space. The basement also includes a third full bathroom, plus a full-sized laundry room.



- 12-month lease minimum.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- Pet policy: small dog ok, no cats. Pet must screened via PetScreening.com. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

AVAILABLE JULY 1



No Cats Allowed



