76 Cedar St Unit 207.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Belltown Condo - Welcome to The Parc- in the heart of everything Belltown has to offer. This condo's functional floor plan features a full size kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Live in style with 24 hour concierge staff, a fitness center, owner's lounge, guest suite, and rooftop deck that features sweeping views of the Puget Sound and Seattle skyline. Located steps away from world class restaurants and shopping, this is Belltown living at it's finest!



- 2 minute walk to Elliot Bay Trail

- 10 minute walk to Pike Place Market

- 10 minute walk to Space Needle

- 5 minute drive to Amazon HQ

- 5 minute drive to Whole Foods Market

- 10 minute drive to Century Link Field



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas**

**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Reserved Garage Parking**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5027 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5299384)