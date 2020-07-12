All apartments in Seattle
76 Cedar St Unit 207

76 Cedar Street · (253) 214-7423
Location

76 Cedar Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 76 Cedar St Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Belltown Condo - Welcome to The Parc- in the heart of everything Belltown has to offer. This condo's functional floor plan features a full size kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Live in style with 24 hour concierge staff, a fitness center, owner's lounge, guest suite, and rooftop deck that features sweeping views of the Puget Sound and Seattle skyline. Located steps away from world class restaurants and shopping, this is Belltown living at it's finest!

- 2 minute walk to Elliot Bay Trail
- 10 minute walk to Pike Place Market
- 10 minute walk to Space Needle
- 5 minute drive to Amazon HQ
- 5 minute drive to Whole Foods Market
- 10 minute drive to Century Link Field

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas**
**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Reserved Garage Parking**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 have any available units?
76 Cedar St Unit 207 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 have?
Some of 76 Cedar St Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Cedar St Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
76 Cedar St Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Cedar St Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 Cedar St Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 76 Cedar St Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Cedar St Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 76 Cedar St Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 76 Cedar St Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Cedar St Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Cedar St Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

