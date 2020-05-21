Amenities
7558 23rd Ave NW Available 03/01/20 Loyal Heights - 7558 23rd Ave NW -
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath renovated bungalow in popular Loyal Heights neighborhood. 2 fireplaces, family room, 1 car garage. Corner lot. One small pet under 35lbs.
If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.
(RLNE5558000)