Seattle, WA
7558 23rd Ave NW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

7558 23rd Ave NW

7558 23rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7558 23rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7558 23rd Ave NW Available 03/01/20 Loyal Heights - 7558 23rd Ave NW -
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath renovated bungalow in popular Loyal Heights neighborhood. 2 fireplaces, family room, 1 car garage. Corner lot. One small pet under 35lbs.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE5558000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7558 23rd Ave NW have any available units?
7558 23rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7558 23rd Ave NW have?
Some of 7558 23rd Ave NW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7558 23rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7558 23rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7558 23rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7558 23rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7558 23rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7558 23rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7558 23rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7558 23rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7558 23rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7558 23rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7558 23rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7558 23rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7558 23rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7558 23rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

