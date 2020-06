Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly spacious townhome. - Modern newly Townhome with city skyline and mountain views.Spacious floorplans with 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths, featuring 3 levels of luxury with superior accents. Stainless metal appliances and AC. Extra large Master Suite takes the entire 3rd floor. These homes are perfect for entertaining on the rooftop deck! 1 Off-street parking space per home & just 15 mins to Downtown.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



