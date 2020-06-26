All apartments in Seattle
7541 23rd Ave NW

7541 23rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7541 23rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom Loyal Heights Home - Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom home in Loyal Heights. Conveniently located close to shops and parks. Home includes hardwoods throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor leads into living space with electric fireplace. Upstairs is additional living space and optional 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage throughout. Basement includes new W/D and additional recreation space. Beautiful fenced in yard with mature plantings and water feature. No need to worry as the gardening and yard services are taken care of. Fully fenced yard and pet friendly.

No smoking
Street Parking Only
Pets case by case
12 month lease

**Please contact Property Manager Eric Sadlak @ 425-835-2406 to view**

(RLNE4033064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 23rd Ave NW have any available units?
7541 23rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7541 23rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7541 23rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 23rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7541 23rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7541 23rd Ave NW offer parking?
No, 7541 23rd Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 7541 23rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 23rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 23rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7541 23rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7541 23rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7541 23rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 23rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 23rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 23rd Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7541 23rd Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
