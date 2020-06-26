7541 23rd Ave NW

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom Loyal Heights Home - Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom home in Loyal Heights. Conveniently located close to shops and parks. Home includes hardwoods throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor leads into living space with electric fireplace. Upstairs is additional living space and optional 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage throughout. Basement includes new W/D and additional recreation space. Beautiful fenced in yard with mature plantings and water feature. No need to worry as the gardening and yard services are taken care of. Fully fenced yard and pet friendly.



No smoking

Street Parking Only

Pets case by case

12 month lease



**Please contact Property Manager Eric Sadlak @ 425-835-2406 to view**



(RLNE4033064)