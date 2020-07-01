All apartments in Seattle
7535 11th Ave NE
7535 11th Ave NE

7535 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7535 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Maple Leaf Townhouse Available - Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Townhouse located in Maple Leaf. Open concept kitchen attached living/dining room. Large master bed room with two closets. 1st floor has space for office or family room. laundry room on 1st floor. Easy access to freeway, walking distance to shops, parks and restaurants.
1 year term lease
Application fee $45 per adult.
Renters insurance required
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 11th Ave NE have any available units?
7535 11th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7535 11th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7535 11th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 11th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7535 11th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7535 11th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 11th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7535 11th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 11th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7535 11th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7535 11th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

