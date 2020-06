Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Loyal Heights - You will love this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom Tudor home in Loyal Heights. Close to parks, transportation and everything in Ballard, this spacious home is in a quiet neighborhood and has everything you'll need. Lots of windows gives this home a nice amount of natural light. Large entry living area with attached formal dining and remodeled kitchen. Enjoy breakfast in the attached kitchen nook or go out to your private back patio to relax.



1 large bedroom on the first floor and a full size bath off the hallway. 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs with a shared 3/4 attached bathroom. Large landing at the top of the stairs for potential office area.



12 month lease

No Smoking

No Pets

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!! (Electric + Water + Sewer + Garbage)

Shared Laundry Room with your own Dedicated W/D

Free Off Street Parking



Rental Criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



***Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652490)