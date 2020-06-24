All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

7511 13th Ave S.W.

7511 13th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7511 13th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Pristine 3 bedroom in West Seattle Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bb3a8ea0a8

Come check out this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in West Seattle! Single level home resides on quiet residential street. Alley access to two car garage with fenced back yard . Beautiful wide plank flooring throughout. Open living room/kitchen concept features quartz counters, soft-close cabinets, and stainless appliances. Everything is brand new from roof to appliances. Huge Master is light and bright with dual sinks, large shower and walk in closet. Deck from master leads to back yard. Two additional bedrooms and full bath round out this beautiful, pristine home.

The location is has so many fun things to offer. You are 10 minutes from California Ave with many restaurant and shopping options. Alki Beach is only 15 minutes away! Easy access to I5 and public transportation.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4434664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 13th Ave S.W. have any available units?
7511 13th Ave S.W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7511 13th Ave S.W. have?
Some of 7511 13th Ave S.W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 13th Ave S.W. currently offering any rent specials?
7511 13th Ave S.W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 13th Ave S.W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7511 13th Ave S.W. is pet friendly.
Does 7511 13th Ave S.W. offer parking?
Yes, 7511 13th Ave S.W. offers parking.
Does 7511 13th Ave S.W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 13th Ave S.W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 13th Ave S.W. have a pool?
No, 7511 13th Ave S.W. does not have a pool.
Does 7511 13th Ave S.W. have accessible units?
No, 7511 13th Ave S.W. does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 13th Ave S.W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 13th Ave S.W. does not have units with dishwashers.
