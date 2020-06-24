7511 13th Ave S.W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine 3 bedroom in West Seattle Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bb3a8ea0a8



Come check out this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in West Seattle! Single level home resides on quiet residential street. Alley access to two car garage with fenced back yard . Beautiful wide plank flooring throughout. Open living room/kitchen concept features quartz counters, soft-close cabinets, and stainless appliances. Everything is brand new from roof to appliances. Huge Master is light and bright with dual sinks, large shower and walk in closet. Deck from master leads to back yard. Two additional bedrooms and full bath round out this beautiful, pristine home.



The location is has so many fun things to offer. You are 10 minutes from California Ave with many restaurant and shopping options. Alki Beach is only 15 minutes away! Easy access to I5 and public transportation.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4434664)