Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

7505 15th Ave NE

7505 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7505 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7505 15th Ave NE Available 02/08/20 4 Bedroom Home - Spacious Home! Upper floor has kitchen, living room two bedrooms, and a bathroom. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms, bonus room and a bathroom, and laundry. Walkout from the kitchen to the backyard, Trek Deck.
Tenants are responsible to maintain yard, owner will provide hedge trimming once a year.
Tenants are responsible for utilities. Also TV stays in bonus area.
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/4b72a310f0
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5344190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 15th Ave NE have any available units?
7505 15th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7505 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7505 15th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 15th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7505 15th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7505 15th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7505 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 15th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 15th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7505 15th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7505 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7505 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 15th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 15th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7505 15th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

