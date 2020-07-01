Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7505 15th Ave NE Available 02/08/20 4 Bedroom Home - Spacious Home! Upper floor has kitchen, living room two bedrooms, and a bathroom. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms, bonus room and a bathroom, and laundry. Walkout from the kitchen to the backyard, Trek Deck.

Tenants are responsible to maintain yard, owner will provide hedge trimming once a year.

Tenants are responsible for utilities. Also TV stays in bonus area.

