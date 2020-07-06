7420 Rainier Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE TWO-BEDROOM DUPLEX UNIT IN SOUTH SEATTLE - This two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is conveniently located about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle. Unit features hardwood floors in the living room and both bedrooms. Appliances included are refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. There is also a one-car garage with opener in the half-bsmt. for this unit. The bsmt. also has a finished,carpeted bonus room, along with the gas furnace. Year-round yard care is included in the rent, as well as wtr,, swr. and grbg. coll.



Available 11/08/19. 12-month lease with a full month's rent of $1,850.00 and a security deposit of $ 2,200.00. Owner will consider one or two small pets under 25 lbs. with an additional deposit of $300.00 per pet. No smoking. Application fee is $40.00 per adult over 18 and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com, Landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record or criminal history, except for registry information as described in Seattle Municipal Code subsections 14.09.025.A.3,-A.4, or-A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in that code, section 14.09.115. Please drive by first and then call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 to schedule a showing.



rthompson@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE2692448)