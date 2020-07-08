All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7420 Latona Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7420 Latona Ave NE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

7420 Latona Ave NE

7420 Latona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7420 Latona Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Green Lake Home for lease. - Cute and shining 1907 Green Lake Craftsman, only 1 1/2 blocks from the lake! Large patio/(2) off street parking. 2 bedroom 1 bath with large and bright open floorplan. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in living/dining space with cozy wood stove. Only two blocks from the East side Green lake business district with restaurants, coffee houses, sports shops, Library, etc. 12 month minimum term. First, last and refundable deposit. No smoking/pets.

(RLNE5506778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Latona Ave NE have any available units?
7420 Latona Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Latona Ave NE have?
Some of 7420 Latona Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Latona Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Latona Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Latona Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7420 Latona Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7420 Latona Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Latona Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7420 Latona Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Latona Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Latona Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7420 Latona Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Latona Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7420 Latona Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Latona Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Latona Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University