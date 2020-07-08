7420 Latona Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Green Lake Home for lease. - Cute and shining 1907 Green Lake Craftsman, only 1 1/2 blocks from the lake! Large patio/(2) off street parking. 2 bedroom 1 bath with large and bright open floorplan. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in living/dining space with cozy wood stove. Only two blocks from the East side Green lake business district with restaurants, coffee houses, sports shops, Library, etc. 12 month minimum term. First, last and refundable deposit. No smoking/pets.



(RLNE5506778)