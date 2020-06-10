Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

741 N 76th St Available 10/19/19 Classic Green Lake Home - Blocks from Green Lake, this home features a formal living and dining room with designer touches, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with eating bar, two upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets, updated designer bath, full unfinished basement with utility area and lots of storage, private theater, and extra office/hobby room. Economical gas heat, thermal windows, and a large fenced back yard that boasts a secluded patio area, perfect for entertaining. Fantastic location, close to the lake, Phinney Ridge, shopping and restaurants galore,Woodland Park, bus lines and everything beautiful Green Lake has to offer. Walk score of 92!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing via our guest card system: www.mapleleafmgt.com

-7-month lease with option to renew for additional 12 months in June 2020.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants responsible for landscaping maintenance.

-Strictly no smoking on premises.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated up to a maximum of six months.

-Pets negotiable. Pet rent and pet screening required.



(RLNE2380152)