All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 741 N 76th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
741 N 76th St
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

741 N 76th St

741 North 76th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

741 North 76th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
741 N 76th St Available 10/19/19 Classic Green Lake Home - Blocks from Green Lake, this home features a formal living and dining room with designer touches, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with eating bar, two upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets, updated designer bath, full unfinished basement with utility area and lots of storage, private theater, and extra office/hobby room. Economical gas heat, thermal windows, and a large fenced back yard that boasts a secluded patio area, perfect for entertaining. Fantastic location, close to the lake, Phinney Ridge, shopping and restaurants galore,Woodland Park, bus lines and everything beautiful Green Lake has to offer. Walk score of 92!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing via our guest card system: www.mapleleafmgt.com
-7-month lease with option to renew for additional 12 months in June 2020.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Tenants responsible for landscaping maintenance.
-Strictly no smoking on premises.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated up to a maximum of six months.
-Pets negotiable. Pet rent and pet screening required.

(RLNE2380152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 N 76th St have any available units?
741 N 76th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 N 76th St have?
Some of 741 N 76th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 N 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
741 N 76th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 N 76th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 N 76th St is pet friendly.
Does 741 N 76th St offer parking?
No, 741 N 76th St does not offer parking.
Does 741 N 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 N 76th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 N 76th St have a pool?
No, 741 N 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 741 N 76th St have accessible units?
No, 741 N 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 741 N 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 N 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University