Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

7334 21st Ave NW Available 03/22/20 Delightful Cottage - 7334 21st Ave. NW, Seattle

Available Now

Built in 1907, this Ballard farmhouse is a comfortable, updated, unique and peaceful retreat.Featuring an open concept floor plan combining kitchen and living area, it is the perfect place to call home. It offers a light filled interior, a spacious kitchen w/eating area, hardwood floors, and a loft style bedroom with additional den area featuring new carpet. A new energy efficient heating and air conditioned system keeps this home the perfect temperature any season of the year. Fully fenced yard with patio area is a wonderful area for entertaining and the additional perk of landscaping services included and a storage shed! Off street parking for one car.



Enjoy the walkability of Loyal Heights neighborhood and stroll to Mabel, La Copa Cafe, Woodland Coffee, Grumpy D's Coffee House, Preserve and Gather, Caf Besalu,etc. Enjoy a nice ride to Golden Gardens, Greenwood or the Ballard neighborhood to enjoy a little more of Seattle. Perfect location to use public transit to head downtown for work or pleasure.

$2095 per month, $2095 security deposit, $40 application fee. The tenants will pay their own WSG, Electric and gas. Pets negotiable w/extra pet deposit & pet rent.



-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.

