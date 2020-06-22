All apartments in Seattle
7334 21st Ave NW
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

7334 21st Ave NW

7334 21st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7334 21st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7334 21st Ave NW Available 03/22/20 Delightful Cottage - 7334 21st Ave. NW, Seattle
Available Now
Built in 1907, this Ballard farmhouse is a comfortable, updated, unique and peaceful retreat.Featuring an open concept floor plan combining kitchen and living area, it is the perfect place to call home. It offers a light filled interior, a spacious kitchen w/eating area, hardwood floors, and a loft style bedroom with additional den area featuring new carpet. A new energy efficient heating and air conditioned system keeps this home the perfect temperature any season of the year. Fully fenced yard with patio area is a wonderful area for entertaining and the additional perk of landscaping services included and a storage shed! Off street parking for one car.

Enjoy the walkability of Loyal Heights neighborhood and stroll to Mabel, La Copa Cafe, Woodland Coffee, Grumpy D's Coffee House, Preserve and Gather, Caf Besalu,etc. Enjoy a nice ride to Golden Gardens, Greenwood or the Ballard neighborhood to enjoy a little more of Seattle. Perfect location to use public transit to head downtown for work or pleasure.
$2095 per month, $2095 security deposit, $40 application fee. The tenants will pay their own WSG, Electric and gas. Pets negotiable w/extra pet deposit & pet rent.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.
View entire listing here: www.elitaliving.com - Currently Available
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application

(RLNE4630456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 21st Ave NW have any available units?
7334 21st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7334 21st Ave NW have?
Some of 7334 21st Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 21st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7334 21st Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 21st Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7334 21st Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7334 21st Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7334 21st Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 7334 21st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7334 21st Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 21st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7334 21st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7334 21st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7334 21st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 21st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7334 21st Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
