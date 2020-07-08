All apartments in Seattle
Location

7320 Winona Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
walk in closets
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This charming walk-up style apartment building offers 18 units on 3 floors, with a nice mix of studios, 1-, 2- and even 3- bedrooms. Units have hardwood floors and large windows. Additional storage and laundry room are located in the basement. New vinyl windows create efficiently insulated apartments. This location offers easy access to Aurora Ave bus lines. The Lake Vista is just a block across from Green Lake and a short walk to the PCC market, Beth's Cafe and Duck Island Ale House. The Lake Vista is offering a 1 Bedroom apartment 1 Bath with Hardwood floors. Available NOW! Please call 425-610-7052 to schedule an appointment to view. Please protect yourself with social distancing and bring a mask for any showings scheduled. Times available to show Mo-Fri 3-7 pm Weekends 12-3 pm

Terms: 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Winona Ave N have any available units?
7320 Winona Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 Winona Ave N have?
Some of 7320 Winona Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Winona Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Winona Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Winona Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Winona Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7320 Winona Ave N offer parking?
No, 7320 Winona Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7320 Winona Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Winona Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Winona Ave N have a pool?
No, 7320 Winona Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Winona Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7320 Winona Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Winona Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Winona Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

