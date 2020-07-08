7320 Winona Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal walk in closets extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This charming walk-up style apartment building offers 18 units on 3 floors, with a nice mix of studios, 1-, 2- and even 3- bedrooms. Units have hardwood floors and large windows. Additional storage and laundry room are located in the basement. New vinyl windows create efficiently insulated apartments. This location offers easy access to Aurora Ave bus lines. The Lake Vista is just a block across from Green Lake and a short walk to the PCC market, Beth's Cafe and Duck Island Ale House. The Lake Vista is offering a 1 Bedroom apartment 1 Bath with Hardwood floors. Available NOW! Please call 425-610-7052 to schedule an appointment to view. Please protect yourself with social distancing and bring a mask for any showings scheduled. Times available to show Mo-Fri 3-7 pm Weekends 12-3 pm



Terms: 12 Months