Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to Greenlake Terrace Apartments located in North Seattle, WA. At Greenlake Terrace, you'll experience access to a variety of amenities and features including wonderful views, balconies and more. The professional leasing staff will be ready to help you find your perfect fit. Get moving on finding your next place. Contact or stop by Greenlake Terrace to talk about leasing your new apartment!