7304 47th Ave NE

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Exceptional mid-century rambler in quiet area of sought-after View Ridge neighborhood.Home features a spacious living room with fireplace and large windows that look out to the very private backyard/patio and separate dining room with French doors to deck. Kitchen with generous space, all newer stainless-steel appliances, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. 1-Gas Fireplace. Easy walk to View Ridge Elementary without crossing any streets. One block to View Ridge park. One of the few View Ridge homes that is away from 65th and 75th Street noise. Short walk to Library, PCC, Grand Central Bakery, Banks, and more! Close to Magnuson Park, Sail Sand Point, Magnuson Athletic Club, and U-Village with easy access to I-5 from 75th.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.