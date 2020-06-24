All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7304 47th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7304 47th Ave NE
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

7304 47th Ave NE

7304 47th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7304 47th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Exceptional mid-century rambler in quiet area of sought-after View Ridge neighborhood.Home features a spacious living room with fireplace and large windows that look out to the very private backyard/patio and separate dining room with French doors to deck. Kitchen with generous space, all newer stainless-steel appliances, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. 1-Gas Fireplace. Easy walk to View Ridge Elementary without crossing any streets. One block to View Ridge park. One of the few View Ridge homes that is away from 65th and 75th Street noise. Short walk to Library, PCC, Grand Central Bakery, Banks, and more! Close to Magnuson Park, Sail Sand Point, Magnuson Athletic Club, and U-Village with easy access to I-5 from 75th.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 47th Ave NE have any available units?
7304 47th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 47th Ave NE have?
Some of 7304 47th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 47th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 47th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 47th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7304 47th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7304 47th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7304 47th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7304 47th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7304 47th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 47th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7304 47th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7304 47th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7304 47th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 47th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7304 47th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University