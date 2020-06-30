Amenities

7244 Ledroit Court SW Available 02/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available February 1st - Welcome to this light-filled contemporary three level home adjacent to Lincoln Park in West Seattle! Large spaces for entertaining including a dramatic west-facing deck off the living room. Exposed beams throughout. Chef's kitchen with gas oven, beverage refrigerator, stainless appliances, and room for dining. Office/den and a half bath also on this level. Top-floor master suite includes bath with marble shower, private deck to take in views of the Olympic Mountains, and vaulted ceilings. Lower level features two additional bedrooms, a full bath, half bath, laundry, and a bonus room. 900 sq ft three-car garage with custom wine room and storage cabinets. Manicured grounds and fenced yard complete the backdrop. Enjoy easy commuter access. Terrific proximity to bus lines, neighborhood amenities, Fauntleroy-Vashon Ferry, Lincoln Park, California Ave, and shopping. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



