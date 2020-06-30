All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7244 Ledroit Court SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7244 Ledroit Court SW
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

7244 Ledroit Court SW

7244 Ledroit Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7244 Ledroit Court Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
wine room
7244 Ledroit Court SW Available 02/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available February 1st - Welcome to this light-filled contemporary three level home adjacent to Lincoln Park in West Seattle! Large spaces for entertaining including a dramatic west-facing deck off the living room. Exposed beams throughout. Chef's kitchen with gas oven, beverage refrigerator, stainless appliances, and room for dining. Office/den and a half bath also on this level. Top-floor master suite includes bath with marble shower, private deck to take in views of the Olympic Mountains, and vaulted ceilings. Lower level features two additional bedrooms, a full bath, half bath, laundry, and a bonus room. 900 sq ft three-car garage with custom wine room and storage cabinets. Manicured grounds and fenced yard complete the backdrop. Enjoy easy commuter access. Terrific proximity to bus lines, neighborhood amenities, Fauntleroy-Vashon Ferry, Lincoln Park, California Ave, and shopping. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#westseattlerentals #westseattleforlease #avenueoneresidential #homesforlease

(RLNE5357334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Ledroit Court SW have any available units?
7244 Ledroit Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7244 Ledroit Court SW have?
Some of 7244 Ledroit Court SW's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7244 Ledroit Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Ledroit Court SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Ledroit Court SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7244 Ledroit Court SW is pet friendly.
Does 7244 Ledroit Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 7244 Ledroit Court SW offers parking.
Does 7244 Ledroit Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Ledroit Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Ledroit Court SW have a pool?
No, 7244 Ledroit Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Ledroit Court SW have accessible units?
No, 7244 Ledroit Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Ledroit Court SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7244 Ledroit Court SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University